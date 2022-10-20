The city of Webster Groves invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of the newly-completed Firehouse 2 on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be tours of the new facility, 1302 S. Elm Ave., along with a ceremony featuring remarks from Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, City Manager Marie Peoples and Fire Chief Brett Ellis.
The community can then view the “hose uncoupling” followed by a “push-in” ceremony, which dates back to the 1800s. After crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, requiring members to detach the horses and push the equipment into the bay.
In honor of those early crews, many fire departments hold a “push-in” ceremony when receiving a new apparatus or opening a new fire house where citizens and fire staff will “push in” the ladder truck as a ceremonial sign that it’s officially open.