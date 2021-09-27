Webster Groves School District Board of Education President David Addison welcomes community members to the open house at the newly renovated Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave., on Sunday, Sept. 19. At left are Hixson Middle School Principal Shenita Mayes and Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson. Holding the banner, which was cut to mark the official opening, are (left to right) Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch, Rock Hill Alderman Jennifer Davis, former School Board Member Steve Loher, School Board Member and State Rep. Jo Doll, School Board Member Christine Keller, School Board Member Allen Todd, and former School Board Member and Webster Groves City Council Member Emerson Smith.