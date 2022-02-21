I applaud the efforts of those in our community who challenge us to address the reality of racial inequity. Our history fails to clearly and accurately tell the story of racial inequity and its consequences. This failure makes it difficult to address the reality and move forward.
Recent efforts to present a more accurate narrative of inequality and its consequences evoked a strong reaction. Some view this effort as a manipulative attempt to make others feel guilty or responsible and should, therefore, be rejected. Efforts to clearly highlight the reality of racial inequity are not about blame, but healing through acknowledgment.
Open and frank conversations about racial inequality, while challenging, are necessary if we are to address the issue. Encouraging school board members and school administrators to develop ways of integrating related material in the curriculum is one critical step. Another is joining in community discussions such as those sponsored by the Alliance for Interracial Dignity. Reading two powerful books, “The Broken Heart of America” by Walter Johnson and the “Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee is another way of expanding our understanding.
Jim Allen
Webster Groves