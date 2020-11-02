At age 108, Opal “Opie” Otis has lived through two world wars, the Great Depression, the flu epidemic of 1917, and has witnessed the advance of technology from the advent of commercial air flight to today’s Smartphones and self-driving cars.
Born on Oct. 14, 1912, just months after the sinking of the Titanic, the Kirkwood resident’s 108th birthday was recently celebrated at Bethesda Gardens where, of course, Opie holds the honorary title of oldest living resident.
Her family planned a pandemic-safe parade and celebration on her special day. Opie was seated along the sidewalk of the retirement community’s circle drive as friends and family members passed by to offer her their best wishes.
Throughout her long life, Opie, along with her late husband Warren, taught hundreds of couples an array of dance moves — everything from ballroom dancing to hip hop. She began teaching dance at the Kirkwood YMCA and was there for 40 years. Opie and Warren organized dozens of dance trips for their students, including 35 ocean cruises.
“Dancing made me strong. We had so much fun because of dancing,” Opie said.
She also taught senior fitness and dance classes at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. She said she was the first to bring aerobics to the St. Louis area, noting that people thought it was belly dancing.
An article from Bethesda’s 2019 Report to the Community describes a poster in Opie’s apartment that features pink high heels and a quote that serves as Opie’s motto: “I can do anything with the right shoes.”