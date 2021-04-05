Rock Hill Ward I Alderman Ed Johnson and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sabrina Westfall are running unopposed for reelection in their respective wards. In Ward 3, incumbent Mary Wofford is opposed by Justin Wells.
Mary Wofford, 1221 Charlane Court, is seeking her eighth, two-year term on the Rock Hill Board of Aldermen. The retired portfolio manager has lived in Rock Hill with her husband, Joe, since 1983.
She said that maintaining the city’s financial stability, growing retail services and increasing city revenues will be priorities in the years to come. She said that while the city has lost some businesses, many new businesses are on the way.
“I think everyone is looking forward to a fresh start this year, and hopefully there are some real entrepreneurs out there who will take advantage of this and start up businesses in Rock Hill,” Wofford said.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times was unable to contact candidate Justin Wells, a resident of 9839 Boulder Court.