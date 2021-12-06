Personal property and real estate tax bills for 2021 are hitting mailboxes for St. Louis County residents, and the county is encouraging people to avoid the line and pay online. Taxes are due by Dec. 31, 2021.
Residents can pay their taxes through the county’s online tax payment portal at https://revenue.stlouisco.com/Collection/PayTaxes.
Residents don’t have to wait to receive their bill to pay their taxes. Search the website’s personal property look-up (https://tinyurl.com/bf5ymuyn) or real estate account look-up (https://tinyurl.com/dn4e4nd5) to view bills, pay or print tax receipts from previous years.
Tax receipts can also be printed from the website — it takes two business days after payment has been received for receipts to be available. The receipt is accepted to renew or title vehicles.
Residents can also mail a check or money order made payable to the Collector of Revenue to 41 S. Central Ave, 2nd Floor, Clayton, MO 63105, or drop payments in the collector’s drop box in the lobby of one of the county’s offices Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who prefer to pay in person can schedule an appointment online at one of the following offices:
• Roos County Government Building, 41 S. Central Avenue, Clayton, 63105
• South County Government Center, 4546 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, 63129
• The Crossings at Northwest, 500 NW Plaza Drive, St. Ann, 63074