Join the Shepherd's Center of Webster Kirkwood for fun, free and exciting virtual classes this week!
Tuesday, April 28: "Steve Scearcy: My Funny Big Life," 12:30 p.m.
Meet hometown humorist Steve Scearcy, whose extensive background in entertainment includes working with Academy Award-winner Ernest Borgnine, sports legends Mohammad Ali and Hank Aaron, and comedian Marty Allen. His humor books have been praised by Jeff Foxworthy, Midwest Book Review, Missouri Life and his mother. Scearcy will share some behind-the-scenes memories and also provide a sneak peek about his latest film project called 13 Midnights. Register here.
Wednesday, April 19: Green Wednesdays Online, 1 p.m.
Presented by "Green" Jean Ponzi of the Missouri Botanical Garden, this week's Green Wednesday program is "Green Good News: Humans Making a Difference." To register, email name to bsolomon@shepherdscenter-wk.org. Subject line should read "Green Wednesdays." Participants will receive an email reply with instructions on how login for the online lectures using Zoom.
Thursday, April 30: Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Improve balance, learn restorative breathing, functional skills and relaxation techniques. Includes seated and standing yoga poses. Register here.