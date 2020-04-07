The Shepherd’s Center of Webster-Kirkwood presents a series of online art history classes taught by Betsy Solomon, art historian and executive director.
This week’s class at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, is “Thomas Cole and the Hudson River School.”
To register, email your name to bsolomon@shepherdscenter-wk.org with the subject line “Art History.” You will receive an email reply with instructions for how to log in to the online lecture via Zoom. Recordings of each class will be available for one week after each online session. To request a link for viewing, email bsolomon@shepherdscenter-wk.org.