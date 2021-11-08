There are two issues of concern with the Kirkwood School Board. One is legitimate. One is not.
Concern over how the Kirkwood School District apparently covered up and failed to act on charges of sexual harassment and assault by teachers 20-plus years ago is 100% legitimate. We must make sure nothing like this ever happens again, and that any offenders are immediately turned over to police and prosecutors.
Phony extremist noise about Critical Race Theory and censoring both teachers and textbooks is anything but legitimate. This is nothing but racist parents who’ve swallowed right-wing media lies wanting lies taught to children as facts. Facts such as 10 of the first 12 presidents owned the enslaved while in office. Facts such as terrorist mob attacks during the “Red Summer” of 1919 resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Black people across the U.S.
Facts are facts. Truth is truth. Trying to rewrite both to avoid hurting the feelings of a small minority of white parents is absurd. These extremists have threatened and harassed teachers and administrators in districts from Rockwood to Fort Zumwalt. We don’t need that nonsense in an excellent school district like Kirkwood.
We don’t want fringe groups deciding they can censor textbooks. We don’t want extremists threatening and harassing teachers and administrators. We don’t want racists trying to whitewash the history our kids and grandkids are taught.
The Kirkwood School District faces a real crisis in holding sexually abusive teachers and enabling administrators accountable. It doesn’t need a phony crisis cooked up by crackpots and liars who’ve overdosed on toxic right-wing media.
Charles Jaco
Oakland