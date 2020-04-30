Living through a pandemic shows me the profound importance of unity. As Americans, it’s time to unite behind our common principles: equality and democracy. Because every person matters, every vote matters. Unfortunately, politicians in Jefferson City are trying to divide us by gerrymandering our state.
Some career politicians and shadowy lobbyists are trying to pass Senate Joint Resolution 38, their plan to allow politicians to gerrymander state senate and house districts. We know what they will do, since they’ve done it before: they’ll protect incumbents, divide communities, and put the hyper-partisan interests of political parties over the good of the people. Full disclosure: I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I vote my values. I value the will of the people and want every vote to count.
Gerrymandering means districts become a lock for one party. That means our politics become more divisive: if only one party can win in your district, candidates fire up the base instead of seeking compromise. It also means we the people can’t hold politicians accountable: they’re safe in a district drawn specifically for them.
There is a better, fairer way. We voted for it in 2018, when we passed Clean Missouri (also known as Amendment 1) with 62% of the vote. Every state senate district voted for Amendment 1. We voted for “one person, one vote.” Now is the time to unify. Please join me in calling your Missouri State Representative in Jefferson City and asking them to vote NO on SJR 38.
Karen Coulson
Kirkwood