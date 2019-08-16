Gary Agne’s Aug. 2 letter mentions that he wished if Kirkwood School District would spend money they would first build a state-of-the-art facility for technical training.
One of the best-kept secrets in our area is South Tech High school in Sunset Hills. Students from Kirkwood as well as any student (private, public, home-schooled) living in St. Louis County can apply to attend half time for their junior and/or senior year of high school and can choose from more than two dozen high-demand programs taught by industry professionals looking to give back to their trade.
Students attend free of charge and students usually have a choice as to whether they want to enter the workforce or pursue further education or training after graduation. Our property taxes already pay for this through the Special School District. Check out their website at southtechnical.org. You’ll be impressed!
Oakland