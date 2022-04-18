Following these very busy and involved municipal elections, I wanted to make sure to express my appreciation. I am so thankful for the opportunity to run, even if it was not considered a “success”.
Thank you to all my fellow school board candidates. A variety of candidates encouraged voters to ask hard questions and find out how campaigns are financed, who supported teachers, who supported parents, who supported the diversity of students, what are the numbers that are holding our district accountable, how are tax dollars being spent, will we be asked to support more bond issues and why? And most of all, “Can we all work together to support our schools?” To answer the last one for all of us, “Yes!”
I have seen the strength of this community through this election and I know this is a community with many common goals. For that reason and so many others, I know we can work together to support strong schools and a strong community.
Most of all, I want to thank the voters who kindly answered their doors to so many candidates. Those neighbors who came to the forums and asked hard questions. Those who allowed us to put signs in their yards, who read all materials left on their doors and in their mail, on the internet and in the Webster-Kirkwood Times, and who came out to vote on a day that was miserable, cold and rainy, and one that was also filled with glorious sunshine (Missouri weather). You all are the reason I continue to have faith in representative governing systems in Webster Groves along with the Rock Hill, Warson Woods, Glendale and Shrewsbury communities.
One last thank you for all those who volunteered to make this election happen. I am thankful to be a member of this community and for all of my neighbors in it.
Courtney Schaefer
Webster Groves