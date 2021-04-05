An accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle last Wednesday in Kirkwood left one person dead.
The motorcyclist, Thomas Hunter, 25, died from injuries he suffered in the March 24 crash.
Kirkwood police and fire departments responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of West Adams and Rifle Range Road at roughly 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge said it was quickly determined the accident was between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle traveling on West Adams, one eastbound and the other westbound.
“Sadly, the driver of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident is under investigation,” he said.
A visitation and funeral Mass for Hunter was held earlier this week.
Gwyn Wahlmann of Kirkwood, who called the police after hearing the accident, left a memorial at the crash site.
“I’m so sick at heart,” said Wahlmann. “I hope it reminds people to be very careful driving through Sugar Creek Valley.”