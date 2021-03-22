When I started reading the letter from Reginald Jones, “Let Democratic Voters Pay For Wasteful Spending Of Government Money,” in the March 12 Mailbag, I assumed he was making a joke. As I continued reading I saw he was serious as he named Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Cori Bush. He stated billions of dollars were spent in D.C. on investigations, impeachments, National Guard deployments and building the “Pelosi wall.”
Trump spent taxpayer money like a drunken sailor and bragged to his friends and donors that he had made them richer at taxpayers’ expense.
Trump’s constant golf trips to his resorts cost American taxpayers $141 million. The deployment of the National Guard was because of the insurrection by his supporters, at his urging, because of his anger at losing the election. The money spent on his two impeachments was wasted only because the Republican Senate didn’t have enough backbone to do the right thing and convict a president they knew was guilty.
The Trump border wall, that he promised Mexico would pay for, has already cost American taxpayers billions of dollars, with part of it taken from our defense budget. It’s not close to being completed, and did I mention that part of it blew down in a high wind in California?
Surely Reginald Jones was just kidding with us about who was wasting American taxpayer money.
Sharon Jones
Webster Groves