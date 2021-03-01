Kirkwood High School basketball isn’t what it used to be. It’s better.
In just one quick year, the team has gone from “lackadaisical” to “an actual family,” as seniors Dillon Stewart and Bryce Simpson put it.
“We’re a much bigger brotherhood now,” Simpson said. “We became an actual family. We play together and as a family.”
Without a doubt, the reason is the team’s latest addition: Coach Jimmy McKinney.
McKinney has a long list of accolades including three state championships at Vashon High School and a decade of professional playing in Germany. But this is the first time he’s served as a head coach.
McKinney and his team scored an important victory over Cardinal Ritter College Prep on Feb. 13, winning 67-64.The Pioneers then went on to defeat Ritenour and Francis Howell in the final two games of the regular season for an overall season record of 18 wins and five losses.
Behind the success McKinney has brought to the team is a strong set of guiding principles and a capable team ready to embrace them. McKinney thinks of himself not necessarily as a basketball coach, but more of a mentor.
“I’m trying to teach young boys how to become young men,” he said. “That’s the foundation of being responsible: accountability, toughness, standing on your own two feet, dealing with the consequences.”
From the start of the season, McKinney had high expectations and big goals. Players remember the first practices as a lot of running, but also encouragement.
“He said from the beginning that he thought we could win districts, if not state,” Simpson said.
It didn’t take long for the new coach to gain his players’ trust. Stewart attributed this to McKinney’s balance of charisma and keeping people in check.
“He jokes around, being your best friend, but he’s also a leader and a mentor,” Stewart said. “Not to mention his reputation — he’s a St. Louis legend, what with three state championships.”
Kirkwood and Ritenour met in the Denver Miller Gymnasium on Feb. 18. Family and friends of players peppered the bleachers.
In the first half, there was little doubt the Pioneers controlled the game. While Ritenour’s offense played “watch” ball, Kirkwood poked and prodded at each possession. There were moments when it seemed a Ritenour player had finally slipped through to the hoop, but then a barrage of Kirkwood arms and hands would descend onto the ball.
On the offensive end, Kirkwood was fast and ever-moving. The ball left a set of hands as soon as it entered them. Point guard Keller Rhimes showed an affinity for sprinting the ball from one end of the court to the other regardless of how many opponents he pushed through.
At 6-foot, 5-inches and the son of Kirkwood’s athletic director Corey Nesslage, senior player Kannon Nesslage touted a versatility uncommon in high school players.
Teammates were eager to pass him the ball outside the three-point line, and he often delivered. As the ball floated toward the basket, fans and benched players alike threw three fingers in the air with a certainty that the ball would go in, and more often than not it did. The second quarter ended with Kirkwood in the lead 42-19.
The rest of the game, there was little Ritenour could do. McKinney was vigilant, pacing the floor quietly with his hands in his pockets. If he didn’t like an exchange of possessions, he’d sub out all five men with the sweep of an arm.
Although he’s still new, McKinney already has the signs of a well respected and eminent head coach: The posse of assistant coaches (in matching red shoes), the ceaseless concentration, the yelling of sporadic things to players —“Talk, talk!”— every couple minutes. And when the ball, rebounding after a free throw, drifts his way, he scoops it and tosses it to the ref with an air of subdued magic.
The night ended with a 73-36 Kirkwood win over Ritenour. Players and coaches bumped elbows.
Whether Kirkwood is a state championship-worthy team is yet to be seen. Ever the challenger, McKinney is ready for what’s next.
“We have one of the toughest districts that’s ever been around, but I’ll put my guys up against anyone,” he said.
District play begins Saturday, Feb. 27, with times and teams to be announced.