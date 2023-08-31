Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, presents an exploration of what lies before us featuring paintings, monoprints and jewelry, now through Oct. 28.
An opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“On the Horizon” features oil paintings by Maureen Brodsky, gouache paintings by Michelle Graf, oil paintings by Timothy K. Hamilton, monoprints by Kay M. Pick Zivkovich and silver and stone jewelry by Rosemary Werkmeister.
Green Door Art Gallery’s 36 resident artists will also be exhibiting and selling artwork including fused glass, mosaics, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, collage, mixed media, wood, pottery, textile art, jewelry and more.
Green Door Art Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at greendoorartgallery.com.