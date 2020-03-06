Thank you, Peg Redelfs, for posing the most important question ever in the Webster-Kirkwood Times: “Where were all the good Germans when Hitler was attaining power and corrupting Germany?”
You would think that such recent history would alert U.S. voters to the slippery slope on which we now find ourselves. How can we ignore the politicization of our judiciary, the upending of the constitutional separation of powers and the growing authoritarianism?
A scary article in The Atlantic magazine clarifies part of the problem. It details the incredibly well-funded manipulation of “facts” online. Partial “journalism” is rampant, making me particularly grateful to the Webster-Kirkwood Times for printing Peg Redelf’s logical and prescient letter.
Webster Groves