Should Webster Groves buy six homes and one commercial building that experienced substantial damage during the July flooding? Or should Webster buy those seven buildings, as well as five homes, that experienced serious but not substantial damage as defined by FEMA?
What the city council should do is seriously study how many homes and businesses are currently located in a flood plain. Whatever is decided now sets a precedent for the future.
If climate change is responsible for the increased flooding, shouldn’t we consider it’s likely there will be more flooding and the expectation that the city will come to the rescue?
Will Shady Creek or Deer Creek flood even more homes next year? The year after? Will Kirkham or Brentwood Boulevard be next?
The decision that is made by the city council will establish a policy that the taxpayers of Webster Groves will live with in 2023 and for many years to come.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves