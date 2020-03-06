I voted for Prop S once already, as a member of the Kirkwood School Board. I was elected to the board promising a commitment to safety, community and excellence. Tasked with addressing our real growth over the past decade, projected future growth, and the modern needs of a district in which the youngest school is 64 years-old, I reviewed and weighed countless options before supporting the recommended improvements in Prop S.
Prop S enhances safety. It brings concrete security improvements to several existing schools. It also enhances safety by ensuring a manageable number of students and families for the staff of each school to get to know. By reducing traffic near our schools, it provides safety for students as they begin and end their day. By avoiding overbuilding on existing schools, it maintains buffers between playing children, parking lots, roads and residences.
Prop S builds community. Failing to provide for our current students, in order to discourage families from bringing their talents to Kirkwood, is an avoidable atonement, not a worthwhile goal. Prop S also secures tax-decreasing bonds financed at interest rates well below inflation and protects our existing schools, playgrounds and campus green space — foundations of our community.
Prop S promotes excellence. It allows school and class sizes, and staff diversity, to be closer to recommended levels for student achievement. It provides space for tailored education and respectful interventions. It protects natural environments on our current campuses, where students learn and play. It also provides for a new campus that meets modern standards for classroom size, technology and accessibility.
On April 7, I will keep my campaign commitment and proudly vote again for Prop S. In the interest of safety, community and excellence, I hope you join me. For more, see markboyko.com/props
