Omission Dec 5, 2022

A line was omitted in last week's letter from Kirkwood's Dick Reeves. The line reads: "I retired from McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Corporation with a career termed — legendary!"

Latest Edition
e-Edition
Webster-Kirkwood Times Dec 2, 2022

Garage Sales

BALLWIN (63021), 1154 GREAT FALLS COURT, 12/03, 8-12. ESTATE/ GARAGE SALE. Beds, housewares, collectibles, curio, furniture.

314-647-1049. BUYING ONE GOOD PIECE TO ENTIRE ESTATES . From antiques to mid-century and everything in between. Call for a no obligation offer. TIN ROOF ANTIQUES, ask for Jon (Since 1979).

BUYING OLDER ITEMS of every description, individually or in quantity, attic to basement, '60s and before. Bob, 314-852-9563/ 314-704-1838.

SEASONED FIREWOOD DELIVERED 4'x8'/$165. Tree removal/service offered too! Dustins Lawn and Tree Service 573-702-8857.

WALNUT DESK, 6 DRAWER , 5 1/2 ft by 3 ft. Will need two people to move out. Call/text Steven 314-703-2855.

KIRKWOOD OPTIMIST CHRISTMAS TREE LOT. North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Open November 19.

LARGE WHITE BIRD CAGE AND STAND. 29"x17" x35". Suitable for finches and parakeets. $50. Call or text 314-420-2390.