The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation, a Webster Groves-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of heart families, is now making mental health more accessible for heart families nationwide.
This is being made possible by a collaboration with Locus Health, and will allow the foundation to provide a unique platform to virtually support the mental wellness of families affected by pediatric heart disease through Ollie’s Branch.
Heart families seeking free counseling through the foundation can now connect with therapists via a secure Locus app for therapy sessions on their own desktop or mobile device, or a device provided to them by Locus as needed. The collaboration allows the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation to reach an underserved, vulnerable community that may lack access to technology, WiFi and/or cell service to reach the foundation’s therapist community and receive timely mental health services.
“Our partnership with Locus Health is a life-saving gift for our heart community and allows Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation to address greater needs that previously we could not do on our own,” said Beth Rumack, nurse and chief operating officer of the foundation.
More than one million children in the United States are living with pediatric congenital heart disease, with 1 in 100 of those children needing heart surgeries within the first year of their life, according to the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation.
The socio-economic, physical and psychological needs of heart children are three to four times greater than those of other childhood illness, causing a strain on the mental wellness of heart families. Research shows that parents of children with critical congenital heart disease are at an elevated risk for mental health problems, and up to 50% report clinically elevated symptoms of depression and/or anxiety. To learn more, visit theohhf.org.