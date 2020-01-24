The popular eatery in Webster Groves known as Olive + Oak is moving, but patrons won’t have to go far.
The new and improved space will be just down the block, literally. Olive + Oak, which opened four years ago at 102 W. Lockwood Ave., will be relocated down the street in the former Auto Beauty Specialists building at 216 W. Lockwood Ave.
The move is scheduled for sometime this spring, likely April or May, according to Olive + Oak co-owner Greg Ortyl. Ortyl and his wife, Becky, along with Mark and Jenn Hinkle, plus other investors, own Olive + Oak, plus its sister restaurant next door, The Clover and The Bee.
The new 26,000-square-foot space in the old auto repair shop will not only include the restaurant and a second kitchen, but a brewpub and tasting room, a patio and event space.
“The space is going to take your breath away when you walk in,” Ortyl said. “You cannot appreciate how big that space is from the street, but people are going to be blown away. I’m super excited about it, and we’ve got some really cool plans.”
The brewpub will boast 16 beers on tap from Perennial Artisan Ales, which will keep its main production facility on Michigan Avenue.
“They (Perennial) will brew and make beer on site (at the new space) that will be served there, but they’ll also keep their main brewery in the city,” Ortyl said.
He said the main event space will be able to seat more than 230 people for dinner — so think weddings and any other special occasions. The space will also include a permanent bar and stage area, a giant TV and more.
In addition to the large event space, there will also be smaller private event spaces available, as well as a 35-seat semi-private space that can be converted to everyday dining for the restaurant when it’s not reserved, Ortyl said.
In its new “house,” Olive + Oak will have a significantly larger space.
“When it’s full, we’ll be able to fit 40 to 50% more people (in the restaurant) because of the flexibility with the private room,” Ortyl said.
After Olive + Oak moves to its new location, the former space next to The Clover and The Bee, will be home to a new Italian-inspired restaurant by the same owners.
Ortyl said the restaurant will be a broader take on the Italian-inspired dinners currently being served at The Clover and The Bee. Once the new restaurant opens, The Clover and The Bee will become a breakfast and lunch cafe, he added.
In a separate business move, Greg Ortyl recently purchased the building at 122 W. Lockwood Ave., which currently houses businesses Embroider the Occasion and the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc.
Ortyl said it’s likely the current vacancy on the ground level of the building that housed an Irish dance studio will later be used as an office and retail space for the foundation he and his wife started in honor of their son, Oakes Ortyl, who died from a congenital heart defect. The Mighty Oakes Foundation helps support families of children with congenital heart defects in several ways.
The Hinkles also have a foundation in honor of their son, Ollie Hinkle, who died from a congenital heart defect, too. The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation helps fund pediatric health research.
The restaurant’s name, Olive + Oak, is a tribute to the Hinkles’ Ollie and the Ortyls’ Oakes.