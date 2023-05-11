The posting and subsequent removal of an Adopt-a-Highway sign in Kirkwood again inflamed the wound of the 2005 murder of a local police officer, with parties on all sides seeking answers.
The road sign in question was dedicated in memory of Kevin Johnson, who was convicted of killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. After years of failed appeals, Johnson was executed by the state of Missouri in November 2022.
Friends and family of Johnson applied for the sign after his execution, and it was posted off Interstate 44 westbound near Lindbergh Boulevard sometime after January of 2023. It was removed at the end of April.
MoDOT spokesperson Marie Elliott told the Times earlier this week that “the sign has been removed at this time. We are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding this.”
Elliott directed further questions to the department’s website where guidelines for the Adopt-a-Highway program are posted.
Parties who participate in the Adopt-a-Highway program promise to provide at least one of the following to the adopted area — litter clean up, mowing, beautification and/or native plantings. Memorial adoptions are allowed and are common practice.
Statutory regulations for the program posted by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission disbar the use of the program for “promoting name recognition or political causes,’’ and the rules further deny applications from individuals who are themselves convicted of violent crimes, as well as organizations that include members convicted of violent crimes.
It is not clear if either of those would apply to Johnson’s family and friends, and MoDOT spokesperson Elliott refused to answer further questions about the processes that led to the controversial sign being posted and later removed. Elliott also would not say when the sign was put up or taken down.
A social media outcry against the sign erupted last week after a driver who recognized Johnson’s name posted a call for the sign’s removal. Opposition to the sign was amplified by voices including the University City Police Officers’ Association, which posted the following on its Facebook page: “Well thought out. Right where the Kirkwood PD can see it everyday.” Alongside the posted image of the sign were instructions on how to file a complaint with MoDOT.
The Kirkwood Police Officers’ Association released the following statement:
“I don’t think it takes much thought to identify why police officers would have an issue with a convicted murder of a police officer where the sign was posted and now have to see that name on a sign everyday. Also, it is understandable on why the family and friends would have an issue with a sign glorifying someone who killed their loved one.”
The online push back found its way to Johnson’s daughter, Corionsa Ramey, who made national headlines in November when she was denied the ability to witness her father’s execution because of her being 19 years old at the time.
In a statement to the Times on Tuesday, Ramey said she feels as if she’s being punished for her desire to honor her father, who, while flawed, was her loving parent.
“I want to say it is a huge slap in the face to go through a long process trying to get a sign put up in honor of my dad just for the sign to be vandalized and taken down,” Ramey said. “My father committed a terrible crime, and he was very remorseful and sorry that he did the crime. But he paid the cost and dealt with those consequences. My father was stripped of everything, including his life, behind a big mistake he made. My father was never able to win during his life. Can he at least have something after his death?”
Michelle Smith, co-director for Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty, told the Times Tuesday that the organization is exploring a legal intervention in support of the applicants for Johnson’s Adopt-a-Highway memorial. She added that Ramey was not notified that the highway sign had been posted, only learning it was up from the backlash against it in late April.
“We are looking into possible litigation, and we are looking into the First Amendment,” Smith said. “There is not one ounce of compassion here or understanding for Kevin (Johnson) or his family.”
But emotions are just as strong on the other side, with many saying it’s a slap in the face not only to Sgt. McEntee’s family and friends, as well as Kirkwood’s police officers and all police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.