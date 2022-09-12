An artist show spotlighting Shrewsbury oil painter Ronald Garnier’s work will kick off the first reception that Grafica Fine Art Gallery owners in Webster Groves have held since early 2020 due to the pandemic.
Garnier’s “Tranquil Moments” opens with an artist’s reception on Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., with the show running through Oct. 14 at the gallery, 7884 Big Bend Blvd. in Old Orchard. It will be his first solo art show.
“I consider myself a realist and representational oil painter. I strive to create a connection to everyday life that elicits a distinctive reaction that’s personal and unique for viewers through my paintings,” the Shrewsbury fine artist explained. “The experience is often one of calmness, introspection and reflection provided by a combination of past experiences, values, beliefs, relationships and one’s sense of beauty.”
Grafica Fine Art owners Lary and Lynn Bozzay said they were immediately struck by Garnier’s amazing attention to detail and realism in his “stunning” still-life paintings.
“Ron’s still-life paintings are beautifully done in Old World charm,” Lynn Bozzay said. “His enchanting, emotionally charged, figurative pieces represent another side of his considerable talent. Each piece evokes a story — and the viewer furnishes the details.”
In years past, the Bozzays typically hosted three to five art shows a year. The couple is slowly bringing back shows and programs now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
“We’ve brought back Art For Conversation small groups of 12 to 15 attendees on the third Thursday of each month, and by next year, we hope to return to having more full artist shows,” Lynn Bozzay said.
Garnier earned a bachelor’s degree in fine art and a master’s degree in education from Webster University. While in college, he spent three years developing his painting skills in the private studio of Raymond Matteuzzi, a local master artist well known for painting large murals in churches. Matteuzzi attended Washington University during the Great Depression and later enrolled in the Yale School of Art.
Garnier said the still-life paintings in the show stem from floral visions. He said he’s routinely inspired by items that provide visual balance, such as vases or antique pots.
“I see different objects and ideas bounce into my head,” he explained.
Garnier said he selects color themes to complement whatever the focal point is of each still life.
“I like how things go together, how old and new elements work in harmony, and then I build a painting around those details,” he said. “My figurative paintings tell the stories of ‘first experiences’ that are isolating, integrating and personal to the viewer, but have a common emotional connection that everyone shares as they progress through life.”
By first experiences, Garnier said he means life’s quiet moments, which many people experience, but react to differently.
“Examples of those types of experiences are leaving your childhood home, or entering into the military. They are those times when we privately and independently have questioning thoughts about whether we can actually do what’s expected or can compete,” he explained.
The “first experiences” portion of his upcoming show features people pictorials. To begin a painting, Garnier said he typically first constructs composites on his computer.
“From there, I sketch the painting or go straight to transferring to canvas,” he said.
Before Garnier’s current endeavors, he taught art part time at St. Louis Community College-Meramec for two years, and supplemented his income as a freelance animation artist. He eventually created a full-time animation business for 15 years. During that time, he handled animatics for TV commercials and industrial purposes, often working for Anheuser-Busch creative teams.
Garnier is a member of the Oil Painters of America and works primarily on canvas and panels. His work can be viewed at the upcoming show at Grafica Fine Art Gallery and online at ArtByGarnier.com.
“Art is a lifetime of learning, and it’s wonderful,” Garnier concluded.