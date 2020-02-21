A water main break last Friday in Webster Groves forced nearby restaurants to cancel hundreds of Valentine’s Day reservations and caused several thousands of dollars in water damage to other businesses.
The water main broke shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, on North Gore Avenue, shooting water high into the air and onto the roof of a single-story office building. Sub-freezing temperatures that day likely contributed to the break, which was on the west side of North Gore, across the street from Rolling Ridge Nursery.
When the pipe broke within several feet of the office building, water came crashing through the front door — literally.
“I had no idea what was happening – it was terrifying,” said Julia Taylor, a project manager for Simpara, a health care benefits company who leases a portion of the building along with two other companies. “Luckily, I got out the back door, but it was pretty scary.”
Taylor said water was coming through the front door for about four hours before American Water crews were able to shut it off. When the flow finally stopped, she said there were a couple of inches of standing water in the 3,500-square-foot building.
“I had time to put some of our things up higher, but a lot of our stuff was ruined,” she said.
Simpara owner Adam Berkowitz said he did not have a cost estimate as to how much damage was caused, but estimated is was already several thousand dollars. He praised Webster Groves firefighters and crews with Woodard Cleaning & Restoration as the “real heroes.”
Simpara employees and the other tenant, who is a representative for The North Face, returned to the building on Wednesday, Feb. 19, but there was still much clean up to be done.
Valentine Reservations Cancelled
Some nearby restaurants were forced to close and cancel all reservations the night of Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14, before crews could repair the break and turn the water back on.
Restaurant owners said the water was turned off around 5 p.m. It was turned on again at 10:45 p.m., according to Brian Russell, external affairs manager for American Water in Missouri.
Russell said the break is a symptom of the aging infrastructure that exists throughout St. Louis County.
“They (breaks) happen frequently because of the aging infrastructure,” he said, noting that American Water has $15 million in main replacements planned in Webster Groves from 2020-23 to address the issue.
The manager at San José Mexican Restaurant, located at 35 N. Gore Ave., said they took a few more customers late Friday afternoon and washed dishes by hand, but closed for the night around 5:30 p.m. He said it was a shame being that it was a weekend night and a holiday, but that the restaurant reopened at normal hours the next day.
Olive + Oak and its sister restaurant The Clover and The Bee, at 102 and 100 W. Lockwood Ave., also had to close their doors at 5 p.m. for the night.
“Had to leave hundreds of guests hanging with nowhere to go at the last minute. A big night of wages lost for our people who make the magic happen every night. A big night of lost revenues for both businesses,” Olive + Oak owner Mark Hinkle posted on the restaurant’s social media sites. But Hinkle was also quick to note the overwhelming kindness and support from community members and other restaurants in the area that followed, which included support from other area restaurants, donations to cover the missed tips for staff and other gestures of kindness.
CJ Muggs restaurant at 101 W. Lockwood Ave. did not have running water either, but managed to stay open that night.
“We brought in water, boiled it on the stove, washed dishes by hand and had extra staff to help with everything,” owner and manager Sam Crall said. “We had some private and semi-private parties for Valentine’s Day, and we didn’t want to disappoint our customers. We were also able to keep the dining room open.”