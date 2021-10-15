Visit Old Webster businesses and restaurants and enjoy a family-friendly version of Oktoberfest with the Old Webster Walktober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 4 p.m.
Various businesses around the Old Webster shopping district are participating. Catch live music, enjoy food and drink specials, and shop special sales at participating establishments, including:
The Clover and The Bee, Perennial on Lockwood, The Hub Bicycle Company, Lockwood Patio, Robust Wine Bar, Llywelyn’s Pub, Paisley Boutique, CJ Muggs, Le Macaron French Pastries, Ozzie Smith Imac Regeneration Center, Straub’s, The Great Frame-Up, Kind Soap Company, Leopard Boutique, My Shabby Cottage, Rolling Ridge, Story Seven and Yucandu. The event is sponsored by the Old Webster Trade Association.