The third annual Old Webster Walktober Fest takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This family-friendly Oktoberfest-themed weekend has become a staple community event in Old Webster Groves.
Welcome autumn with a weekend of special opportunities to walk around the neighborhood and shop, dine, listen to live music, have fun and discover all that historic Downtown Webster Groves has to offer. There are many outdoor spaces and businesses to be explored and enjoyed, plus the opportunity to meet several business owners.
Each business will welcome autumn in its own way with something special during Walktober Fest. Participating businesses will have maps and information on activities including live music, festive food and drinks, pop-up shops and retail specials. Look for posters in the windows. A list of businesses and information can be found on the Old Webster Facebook page.
On the National Register of Historic Places, Old Webster is located in the area along Gore and Lockwood avenues from Rock Hill to Plant, including Allen, Gray, Moody and West Pacific Avenues in downtown Webster Groves.
The Old Webster Walktober Fest is organized by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District.