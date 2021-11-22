photos by Ursula Ruhl

The Old Webster Holiday Open House offered visitors carriage and trolley rides along West Lockwood Avenue.

Veda Meyers, 7, visits with Santa Claus. The Old Webster Holiday Open House was sponsored by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District.

Members of Caroling St. Louis sing holiday songs for those who were out and about during the Old Webster Holiday Open House.

Beautiful fall colors were on display during the Old Webster Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Macklan Kohl, 2, shows off his reindeer hat.

Spike, a Percheron horse with the St. Louis Carriage Co., is greeted by young admirers.

 