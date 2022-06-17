Spend a summer evening dancing the night away in Webster Groves on Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
The annual Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance will take place on North Gore, from Lockwood and north to the railroad crossing in Old Webster. Parking is available in various parking lots and on the streets throughout the business district.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baker Symes will play James Taylor selections. Ticket to the Beatles takes the stage to perform the music of the Beatles from 7 to 10 p.m.
This is a free, family-friendly event. Slip on those dancing shoes, grab carry-out from an Old Webster eatery, and get set for a fun evening. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.
This event is organized by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District