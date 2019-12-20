In an effort to take some of the hassle out of the hustle and bustle for motorists planning to do holiday shopping in Webster Groves, the city is changing the timing of upcoming road work along West Lockwood Avenue.
Work by Missouri American Water on a section of the road in the area of Straub’s and Allen Avenue that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the possibility of lasting for several days, is now planned for only Friday, Dec. 20, according to Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development.
Many business owners had expressed concerns about how the work would affect holiday shopping in Old Webster, and the city responded.
Work will be limited to the sidewalk area and the street will be kept open on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Thursday, Dec. 19. Work will happen in the street on Friday, Dec. 20, and will start as early as can be done with Missouri American Water, Perry said.
Traffic will remain open in both directions, but will be funneled into a single lane. Parking will not be allowed on the north side of the street.
Perry said if the work in the street cannot be completed that day (Friday, Dec. 20), it will not resume until after Christmas. Full traffic flow on the street will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21, through Christmas.
“We have talked with the developer and contractors about the timing and have been able to reduce the impact during the days leading up to Christmas,” Perry said. “A lot of the timing is tied to trying to get new businesses open (many construction steps are tied to this water line work and progress will be held up); working with Missouri American Water’s schedule (which isn’t always easy to have a say in their timing); and weather implications.”