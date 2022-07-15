Shop, dine and discover discounts during the Old Webster Summer Sidewalk Sale, set for Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, from noon to 4 p.m.
Participating businesses include:
• Paisley Boutique
• Leopard Boutique
• KIND Soap Company
• Yucandu Art Studio
• DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery (Saturday only)
• Le Macaron French Pastries
• Story Seven
• Euclid Records
• Morgan Ford Spa and Massage
• Never Enough Boutique
• Rolling Ridge Nursery
• Get The Word Out
• My Shabby Cottage
• The Mash Pit by Zoey’s Attic
• Straub’s Market
• Schnarr’s Hardware
Old Webster is located in the area along Gore and Lockwood Avenues from Rock Hill to Plant, including Allen, Gray, Moody and West Pacific in downtown Webster Groves.