sidewalk sale

Shop, dine and discover discounts during the Old Webster Summer Sidewalk Sale, set for Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

Participating businesses include:

• Paisley Boutique

• Leopard Boutique

• KIND Soap Company

• Yucandu Art Studio

 

• DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery           (Saturday only)

• Le Macaron French Pastries

• Story Seven

• Euclid Records

• Morgan Ford Spa and Massage

• Never Enough Boutique

• Rolling Ridge Nursery

• Get The Word Out

• My Shabby Cottage

• The Mash Pit by Zoey’s Attic

• Straub’s Market 

• Schnarr’s Hardware

Old Webster is located in the area along Gore and Lockwood Avenues from Rock Hill to Plant, including Allen, Gray, Moody and West Pacific in downtown Webster Groves.