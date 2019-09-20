Webster’s biggest music event returns on Saturday, Sept. 21, with an electrifying lineup of the region’s best local jazz, blues, funk, rock, and soul musicians.
“This year promises to be the biggest and best event yet. We’re bringing back longtime crowd pleasers like our friends Marquise Knox, along with new favorites like Jeremiah Johnson, who’s making his festival debut this year and closing out the day’s performances,” said Brian Ward, the festival’s musical director.
For 19 years, Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival has attracted more than 12,000 fans annually. Music stages are located in the heart of Webster Groves, surrounded by historic buildings and locally owned restaurants and shops. The setting creates a unique performance space. Live music will be played throughout the day on the festival’s two performance stages located on North Gore and Allen avenues.
2019 Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival Line Up
WEBSTER UNIVERSITY STAGE (on Gore Avenue)
Noon The Bluestreak Band
1:30 p.m. Melissa Neel
3:15 p.m. Marquise Knox
5:15 p.m. Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
7 p.m. Bach to the Future
8:45 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson
WEBSTER GROVES SUBARU STAGE (on Allen Avenue)
Noon MoSTLy Tap/MoSTLy Jazz
1:30 p.m. Dizzy Atmosphere
3:15 p.m. WGHS Jazz Band
4:45 p.m. Charles “Skeet” Rodgers
6:30 p.m. David Dee and the Hot Tracks
8:15 p.m. Jim Manley
“Po-Jazz”
Off-stage poetry at 3 p.m. at McCaughen & Burr Gallery, 117 W. Lockwood Ave. Jazz artist Raven Wolf performs with local poets Andrea Scarpino, Rita Chapman and Dwight Bitikofer.