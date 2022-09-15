The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival will return to the streets this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The popular, free festival kicks off with a performance by Carolbeth True and Friends from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, enjoy nonstop jazz and blues from talented musicians and top performers from two stages on North Gore and Allen avenues from noon to 10:30 p.m.
The award-winning Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival was organized in 2001 by a small group of passionate music lovers who wanted to have a great party in their downtown district. Since that time, the festival has grown to well over 12,000 annual attendees and features the best in original music, delicious food and beverages, and some of the area’s most unique shopping.
This year’s entertainment lineup is as follows:
Webster University Stage (on North Gore Avenue)
• 12 to 1 p.m. — Webster Groves High School Jazz Band
• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — Jazz Docs
• 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
• 5 to 6:15 p.m. — Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch Band
• 6:45 to 8 p.m. — Back to the Future
• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Marquise Knox
Sunset Hills Subaru Stage (on Allen Avenue)
• 12 to 12:45 p.m. — Aubory Bugg
• 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. — Blues City Swing
• 3 to 4:15 p.m. — Walter Parks
• 4:45 to 6 p.m. — Harvey Lockhart and The Collective
• 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — Donna Herula
• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — The Erin Bode Group
Allen/Gore
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Red and Black Band will perform between the two stages