After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues will return on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The weekend will kick off with a performance by Carolbeth True and Friends from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, enjoy nonstop jazz and blues from talented musicians and top performers from two stages along North Gore and Allen avenues from noon to 10:30 p.m. The lineup is as follows:
North Gore Avenue Stage
• 12 to 1 p.m. — Webster Groves High School Jazz Band
• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — Jazz Docs
• 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
• 5 to 6:15 p.m. — Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch Band
• 6:45 to 8 p.m. — Back to the Future
• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Marquise Knox
Allen Avenue Stage
• 12 to 12:45 p.m. — Aubory Bugg
• 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. — Blues City Swing
• 3 to 4:15 p.m. — Walter Parks
• 4:45 to 6 p.m. — Harvey Lockhart and The Collective
• 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — Donna Herula
• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — The Erin Bode Group
Allen/Gore
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Red and Black Band will perform between the two stages
Volunteers Needed
Volunteers are needed to help before, during and after the festival. To sign up to volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/2p93a2hu to sign up to volunteer. For more information about the festival, visit oldwebsterjazzfest.com.