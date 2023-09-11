Volunteers are still needed for the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival next weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16.
A variety of jobs and shifts are still available. Those interested in signing up to volunteer can visit oldwebsterjazzfest.com. The site includes a brief description of jobs and shifts that are available, as well as a schedule of the bands and musicians for this year’s festival.
In addition to shifts on the day of the festival, volunteers are also needed to help clean up the morning after on Sunday, Sept. 17.