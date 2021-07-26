It’s been two years since jazz and blues lovers gathered together in the streets of Old Webster. The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival, Webster’s biggest music event, returns on Sept. 18 with a dynamic lineup of the region’s best music.
“We are so happy to be back,” said Brian Ward, the festival’s musical director. “We’re celebrating internationally-recognized talent from right here in the area like Erin Bode, Bach to the Future, and Gene Dobbs Bradford, alongside fan favorites and new faces. We’re also planning a surprise performance to close out the evening on the main stage with Marquise Knox.”
For more than 20 years, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival has attracted more than 12,000 fans annually. Music stages are located in Old Webster, surrounded by historic buildings and locally owned restaurants and shops. The setting creates a unique performance space — passing trains provide a backdrop of percussive rhythm while the buildings give an acoustic boost.
Live music will be played throughout the day on the festival’s two performance stages.
Webster University Stage at Gore Avenue
12-1:15 p.m. – Edicks Way Band Featuring Vicky Michaels
1:45-3 p.m. – Air Force Band
3:30-4:45 p.m. – Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
5:15-6:30 p.m. – Matthew “The Rattlesnake” Lesch Band
7-8:15 p.m. – Bach to the Future
8:45-10:45 p.m. – Marquis Knox plus Special Guest
Sunset Hills Subaru Stage at Allen Avenue
12-1 p.m. – Harvey Lockhart and the Collective
1:30-2:45 p.m. – The Bluestreak Band
3:15-4:30 p.m. – Miss Jubilee
5-6 p.m. – Webster Groves High School Jazz Band
6:30-7:45 p.m. – The Gene Dobbs Bradford Blues Experience
8:15-10 p.m. – Erin Bode
About the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival
The award-winning Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival was organized in 2001 by a small group of passionate music lovers who wanted to have a great party in their downtown district. Since that time, it has grown to well over 12,000 annual attendees and features the best in live music, delicious food and beverage, and some of the area’s most unique shopping. The family-friendly atmosphere prompts attendees of all ages to get on their feet for a street dance unlike any other.
For more information, visit www.oldwebsterjazzfest.com.