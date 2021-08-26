The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival, which was scheduled to return on Sept. 18, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.
Longtime festival organizer Joe Rath said he made the final decision to cancel this year’s event on Tuesday, Aug. 24 — less than a month before musicians were set to perform on two stages for the day-long festival. The annual event typically draws thousands of people to the streets of Old Webster each year.
Knowing many people will be disappointed about the cancellation, Rath said he is prepared to shoulder the responsibility of making the final call. He said he did not want to put on a sub-par festival, which is what would have been the case considering COVID-19 restrictions.
“With all of the modifications we would have had to make due to COVID concerns, I did not feel that we could put on an event that was equal to what we’ve done in past years,” Rath said. “I did not want to do the event unless we could put on an event of the same caliber as past years.”
Festival organizers had announced last month that jazz and blues favorites including Marquise Knox, Erin Bode, Gene Dobbs Bradford, Bach to the Future and others were lined up for this year’s event. The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival has been held for more than 20 years.