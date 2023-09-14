One of the most family-friendly jazz festivals on the planet, the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival offers nonstop jazz and blues from two stages throughout the day. The festival showcases St. Louis’ most talented performers, plus food and drink from area restaurants. Children can enjoy street entertainers, face painting, juggling and balloon artists.
The award-winning Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival was organized 22 years ago by a small group of passionate music lovers who wanted to have a great party in the downtown district. Since that time, it has grown to well over 12,000 annual attendees and features the best in original music, delicious food and beverages, and some of the area’s most unique shopping.
Webster University Stage
North Gore Avenue
1 p.m. Webster Groves High School Jazz Band
2:30 p.m. Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
4:15 p.m. Marquise Knox
6:30 p.m. Bach to the Future
8:30 p.m. Red and Black Brass Band
Sunset Hills Subaru Stage
Allen Avenue
1 p.m. Miss Jubilee
2:45 p.m. Renee Smith
4:30 p.m. Tropical Mood of St. Louis
6:30 p.m. Walter Parks & Lynn O'Brien
8:30 p.m. Maurice Carnes All-Star Quintet, featuring Kim Fuller