Old Webster is hosting a Summer Sidewalk Sale this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Eighteen businesses in Old Webster will put their featured items on tables out on the sidewalks so shoppers can browse among the deals, sip on some cool beverages or grab a bite to eat. For everyone’s safety per the St. Louis County Health Department's order, all shoppers are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing guidelines.
Participating Businesses:
- Story Seven STL
- Never Enough Boutique
- Rolling Ridge Nursery
- The Initial Design
- My Shabby Cottage/Get the WORD Out: Vintage. Antiques. Global Goods
- Leopard Boutique
- KIND soap company
- Yucandu Art Studio
- Layla
- Paisley Boutique (Limited Hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days)
- Robust Wine Bar
- The Parkmoor Drive-In
- Olive + Oak
- Lockwood Chiropractic
- Kenary Florist
- Schnarr's Hardware- Webster Groves
Old Webster is located in the area along Gore and Lockwood Avenues from Rock Hill to Plant, including Allen, Gray, Moody and West Pacific in downtown Webster Groves.