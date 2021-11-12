Visit the Old Webster Business District on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the annual Old Webster Holiday Open House.
Write a letter to Santa, see some balloon artwork and meet Santa Claus himself. Trolleys and horse-drawn carriages will take visitors along the streets of historic downtown Old Webster free of charge, and carolers will fill the streets with holiday songs.
Stop by the information booth located at the entrance of the public parking garage on West Lockwood Avenue to receive a candy cane and map of the event.
The annual Old Webster Holiday Open House is sponsored by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District.