Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.