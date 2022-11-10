The 36th annual Old Webster Holiday Open House kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will stretch along West Lockwood Avenue from North Maple Avenue to Rock Hill Road, and along Allen, North Gore and Moody avenues.
Ride on trolleys and horse-drawn carriages. Carolers will fill the streets with holiday songs. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to hear children’s wish lists. Get a head start on holiday shopping, dine at one of Old Webster’s several eateries, write a letter to Santa and much more!
Maps are available at the information booth at the entrance of the parking garage off West Lockwood Avenue or at any participating locations. Maps will show locations of all activities and participants plus food and drink specials. Find a list of participating businesses and sponsors on the Old Webster Facebook page.