It’s time to celebrate spring! Grab the girls and get set for a night on the town with the Old Webster Girls’ Night Out.
Thirteen Old Webster businesses will welcome attendees on Thursday, May 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Each will be offering something special, and most will be serving light appetizers and cocktails. Sip and nosh while perusing and shopping at:
• Paisley Boutique, 233 W. Lockwood Ave.
• Leopard Boutique, 20 Allen Ave. #100
• KIND Soap Company, 20 Allen Ave. #105
• Le Macaron French Pastries of St. Louis, 111 W. Lockwood Ave.
• Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation, 122 W. Lockwood Ave.
• Story Seven, 7 N. Gore Ave.
• Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave.
• The Initial Design, 25 N. Gore Ave.
• Morgan Ford Massage & Spa, 31 N. Gore Ave.
• Never Enough Boutique, 51 N. Gore Ave.
• My Shabby Cottage, 24 N. Gore Ave.
• Get the WORD Out, 24 N. Gore Ave.
• The Mash Pit by Zoey’s Attic, 20 N. Gore Ave.
Attendees may also enter the Girls’ Night Out raffle to win $100 worth of gift cards from Old Webster businesses. Look for sign up sheets at each participating business. The event is free. No preregistration is required.