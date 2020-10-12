Webster Groves may soon have another coffee shop.
The Webster Groves City Council on Oct. 6 gave two readings on a bill to allow developer Rob Golterman of DCM Management Company, on behalf of Elias LLC, to add a coffee shop — with no drive-thru facility — on a second lot at 23 W. Lockwood Ave. A final vote is set for Oct. 20.
The entire .79-acre site at 23 and 29 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster is also home to a new Regions Bank building. The site is the former Gerber Chapel mortuary building, which closed in 2016, according to Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development. She said 26 parking spaces will be shared between the bank and new coffee shop.
“We are discouraging a drive thru for the coffee shop because Old Webster is meant to be a walkable, pedestrian-friendly district,” Perry said.
Golterman said the intent is to have a locally-owned coffee shop with an outdoor seating area in front of the new building. The back half of the building would be used for office space.
During public comments, Webster Groves resident Dave Buck protested the use of “prime property” for a coffee shop.
“Webster Groves coffee demand has plenty of supply,” Buck said, with nearby restaurants such as St. Louis Bread Co., Garden Café and Starbucks.
Council Meeting Change Of Date
The council changed the date of its first November meeting to Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to the Nov. 3 election. The council normally meets twice a month, on the first and third Tuesdays.