Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to music in Gazebo Park with the Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series, six Friday evenings running Aug. 18 through Sept. 22. This year marks the 18th year for this series of free community concerts.
Bring dinner from a favorite Old Orchard eatery, plant lawn chairs and enjoy the sounds of popular local musical talents from 7 to 8:30 p.m. New this year, the series will kick off with a kids and family-focused audience-participation performance.
• Aug. 18: Family Night with Babaloo!
• Aug. 25: Broken Hipsters (Rock Classics)
• Sept. 1: The Service (Jazz/Funk from Dogtown Records)
• Sept. 8: Farshid World Music (Guitar-Oriented World Music/Jazz)
• Sept. 15: Jake’s Leg (Grateful Dead tunes)
• Sept. 22: Sharon Bear and The Cubs (Blues)
Gazebo Park is located at 8180 Big Bend Boulevard where Lockwood meets Big Bend, in the Old Orchard Business District in Webster Groves. Free parking is available in the various parking lots throughout the business district and on the streets.
For ongoing details about the series, visit OldOrchardGazeboSeries on Facebook or OldOrchardWG on Twitter.