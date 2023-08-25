The Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series continues through Sept. 22. This year marks the 18th year for this series of free community concerts. Gazebo Park is located at 8180 Big Bend Blvd. in the Old Orchard Business District.
Enjoy the sounds of popular local musical talents from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
• Aug. 25: POSTPONED due to excessive heat warning. The Broken Hipsters (Rock Classics) were scheduled.
• Sept. 1: The Service (Jazz/Funk from Dogtown Records)
• Sept. 8: Farshid World Music (Guitar-Oriented World Music/Jazz)
• Sept. 15: Jake’s Leg (Grateful Dead Tunes)
• Sept. 22: Sharon Bear and The Cubs (Blues)