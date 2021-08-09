The Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series is back this year with six Friday nights of music at Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd. in Old Orchard.
The free concerts will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, running Aug. 20 through Sept. 24.
This year’s schedule is:
• Aug. 20: Broken Hipsters
• Aug. 27: 27th Brother Francis and The Soultones
• Sept. 3: Diesel Island
• Sept. 10: Hobo Cane featuring Javier Mendoza
• Sept. 17: The People’s Key
• Sept. 24: Jake’s Leg
Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket with carry out or delivery from an Old Orchard restaurant and enjoy music from popular local favorites. Free parking is available in lots throughout the business district and on the street.