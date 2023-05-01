A Webster Groves office building in Old Orchard is under contract, with the possibility of redevelopment.
The 27,500-square-foot, two-story office building, 8045 Big Bend Blvd., is located across Big Bend from Commerce Bank, and across N. Old Orchard Ave. from the Balkan Treat Box. There are currently fewer than a dozen tenants in the building.
The potential buyer and use for the 1.26-acre site has not been disclosed, but the broker for the property said the new owner could redevelop the property or keep the building “as is” and continue to operate it as an office building.
“The positioning of the site and dimension of the lot make it a wonderful redevelopment opportunity,” said broker John Shuff of Pace Properties.
He added that redevelopment isn’t a sure thing, but that the use for the building is “very market driven.”
“Webster Groves is a wonderful sub-market,” Shuff said. “If it were to be redeveloped, I could see existing tenants in Webster relocate, as well I believe this site could attract new tenants to the Webster market.”
The site is owned by Jeff Tegethoff of Tegethoff Development.