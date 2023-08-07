In David and Mary Diehl’s Glendale backyard on a recent sunny afternoon, guests surveyed old Ford cars parked in the driveway, lounged on the back patio, ate burgers and brats, and enjoyed each other’s company.
Smiles and laughter filled the air as people told stories and cracked jokes. Among the cars in the driveway were a 1935 Ford Standard Five Window Coupe, a 1946 Ford Tudor Sedan, a 1947 Ford Deluxe Coupe, a 1949 Ford Custom Deluxe, a 1951 Ford Mercury Coupe, a 1952 Ford F1 pickup truck and more.
These monthly gatherings are a place where members of the St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club come together to socialize and share their love of Ford automobiles. Members take turns hosting each meeting, either at their homes or a restaurant. Dating back to 1985, the club is the St. Louis regional chapter, stemming from the national Early Ford V8 Club of America.
David Diehl has been a club member for about a year and a half. His favorite aspect of the club is enjoying the friendliness between the diverse set of members who appreciate, and share knowledge of classic American automobiles.
“In my mind, the most important thing we do is to give an iconic part of American motoring history ongoing life,” David Diehl said. “As well as provide a voice to tell its story and preserve its artifacts.”
Bruce Williams of Kirkwood, current president of the St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club, first fell in love with cars because of his older brother. Williams was 8 years old when his brother bought himself an old Ford, with which Williams was infatuated.
When Williams was 12, his brother bought him an old Ford for when he became of driving age, and Williams has been hooked ever since. He’s been a St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club member since its inception, and is also a member of other car clubs in the area including the Model T and Model A clubs. But Williams said the St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club is different.
“All the other clubs I’m in are about old guys complaining about cars not running right,” Williams said with a laugh. “But this club is more of a social group, with a common theme of cars and camaraderie. We’ve all known each other for many, many years.”
Don Rogers, one of the founders and first president of the St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club, is the editor for the club’s monthly newsletter. With around 40 members, he said the club is in the midst of passing the baton to younger people and those who are new car enthusiasts.
Rogers and Williams share concerns about a decrease in membership. Some long time members of 25 or 35 years have passed on.
“When you lose a member it’s very, very sad because we’ve known these people for a long time,” said Rogers, of Wildwood. “Unfortunately, we’re getting into that age group where there’s a lot of deaths and issues that people have. But there’s a lot of memories.”
Although car club membership is typically limited to men, the St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club includes the members’ spouses. Women also hold leadership roles within the club.
Martha E. “Marty” Canada served as club president in 2011. Theresa Williams is the club’s current treasurer, Gayle Roark is the recording secretary, and Bonnie Abler and Peggy Crawford are 2022-2024 board members.
Two of the wives in the club, Rosie Taylor and Maxine Carroll, said their favorite part of the close-knit community is in the friendships made. Both said members have gone through a lot with each other — births, deaths, grandchildren, weddings, health crises and more.
“We have to really give credit to the women,” said Rogers, who’s wife died in 2021. “Guys talk about things — women talk about and develop relationships.”
The St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club boasts many events including an ice cream social and the Ford Car Show at the National Museum of Transportation, showcasing cars from the St. Louis Early Ford V8 Club and other car clubs.
“In our club, we have an array of people who go after point judging, people who like to drive their cars and those who just like to hang out with car people,” Williams said. “We’re a nice cross section, and we all get along. The new members are wonderful and don’t get excluded — we’re not cliquey. We’ve grown up and in fact, grown old together.”
The club is open to anyone interested in old Fords. Membership is $20 a year. For more information about upcoming events or becoming a member, visit stlv8club.org.
Sim Khanuja, a 2023 graduate of Kirkwood High School, is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.