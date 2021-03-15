I may not be old yet. But I’m getting there. I will now take your questions.
Q: How old ARE you?
A: Old enough to know that Mr. Potato Head has survived far worse controversies than the one he’s embroiled in today.
Q: Wait. What?
A: Oh, you know. The beloved childhood toy formerly known as Mr. Potato Head has come out as gender-neutral. Now, it’s just Potato Head. That upsets some people.
Q: This isn’t Potato Head’s first scandal?
A: Heaven’s no. This is just the latest episode in a long history of potato mashing, I mean bashing. Potato Head’s story, in fact, is America’s story.
Q: Do tell.
A: It all started when the original Mr. Potato Head was introduced after World War II.
Q: You’re old enough to remember World War II?
A: No, I’m old enough to read the Internet, silly. Back then, the toy just came with body parts. People were expected to supply their own potato.
Q: What’s wrong with that?
A: Well, the country had just finished years of food rationing. Some thought using a potato as a toy was wasteful.
Q: So, what happened?
A: Mr. Potato Head flopped. Fortunately, American memories are short, and the 1950s turned out to be a veritable vegetable hey-day. Hasbro got involved, and soon Mr. Potato Heads were everywhere. That’s when Big Potato stepped in.
Q: Big Potato?
A: Let’s just say, rotting potatoes were discovered under certain childrens’ beds. In an example of clear tater overreach, the starched shirts in Washington introduced new regulations. By 1964, Mr. Potato Head had a plastic potato body, along with a car, boat trailer and other potato accessories. Remember, the economy was booming.
Q: Did you have a Mr. Potato Head car?
A: No. But I was old enough to.
Q: So, life for Mr. Potato Head was good?
A: It was — until the anti-smoking groups came after his pipe. There was also talk of a harassment suit with Barbie after the Toy Story movie came out. I’m not sure. Then came the lowest blow of all.
Q: What’s that?
A: The Atkins Diet.
Q: The Atkins Diet?
A: You know, the whole low-carb craze. During the early 2000s, the U.S. saw a 10-pound-a-year drop in per person potato consumption. People ate mock cauliflower mashed potatoes. Talk about an identity crisis. It was very de-vegetablizing.
Q: Why do people continue to pick on poor potatoes?
A: Lots of reasons. For one thing, potatoes don’t fight back. In fact, they’re almost too accommodating. Don’t like ‘em mashed? You can sauté or boil them. They apparently have much thicker skin than the people who use them as a scapegoat for America’s real problems.
Q: But seriously, how old are you?
A: Old enough to know that most people aren’t worried about Potato Head. Old enough to know we’ve all got bigger potatoes to fry.