The youth election turnout was a refreshing happening! They saw how much their votes matter, they took the helm for their future and they learned the power of the vote. It matters! Hope they return in 2024.
Changing the age for voting to 21 from 18 would disenfranchise this block. The current Republican party works to obstruct access to voting. Too many citizens voting means they lose. Is it the party’s aim to prevent voting?
If memory serves me, the voting age was changed to 18 from 21 with the reasoning that if 18 year olds were old enough to be sent off to war, it would seem reasonable they be allowed to vote regarding their futures. After all, they put their lives on the line. Allowing them to vote at 18 seems rational.
We still send these young people to fight our wars. They’ve earned the right to vote at 18!
Joyce Nowack
Shrewsbury